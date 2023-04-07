Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of TRC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tejon Ranch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

