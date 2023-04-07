Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
Shares of TRC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Featured Articles
