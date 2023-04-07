PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.27 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

