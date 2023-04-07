Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.17.

GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

