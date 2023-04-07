Needham & Company LLC Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $59.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.