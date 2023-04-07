First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.13.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $204.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

