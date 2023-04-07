Piper Sandler Cuts Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $59.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.