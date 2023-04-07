Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

