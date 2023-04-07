General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

