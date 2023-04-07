Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,890

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

