Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Toast Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TOST opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,616 shares of company stock worth $8,563,306. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 551,625 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,448,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

