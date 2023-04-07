Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

