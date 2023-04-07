Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $277.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ALB has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.00.
Albemarle Stock Performance
ALB stock opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.05.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
