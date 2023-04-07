Dash 1-Day Volume Hits $4.38 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Dash has a market capitalization of $628.42 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.00 or 0.00200295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,220,919 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

