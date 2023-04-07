Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $13.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $157.03 or 0.00561613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00323147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00445443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,262,593 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

