Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $17.74 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.36 or 0.00072828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $17.74 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,961.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00323147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00561613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00445443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,340,675 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

