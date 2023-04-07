Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

