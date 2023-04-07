Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.