Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.5 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

