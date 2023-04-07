Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Veru Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $24.55.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
