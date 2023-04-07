Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veru by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veru by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Veru by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.