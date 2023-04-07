TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBK. Stephens lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

