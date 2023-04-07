UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.