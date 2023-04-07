FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 235.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.