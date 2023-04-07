Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) recently:

4/3/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

