Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

