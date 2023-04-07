Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $100.69 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

