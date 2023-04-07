Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 27.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

In other Carter Bankshares news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.