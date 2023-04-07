Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.