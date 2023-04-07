Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
About Taitron Components
