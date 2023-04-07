Argus Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
