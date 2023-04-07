Argus Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Haleon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.