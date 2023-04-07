HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $593.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 129,996 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

