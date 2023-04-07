Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

