Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.08.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
SMPL stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
