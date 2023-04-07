uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $55.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,919 shares of company stock worth $261,748 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 40.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 88.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

