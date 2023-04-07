Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $66.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,799,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

