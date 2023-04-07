TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $191.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $221.38.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.