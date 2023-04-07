Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

