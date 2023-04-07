YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 983 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon purchased 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,564.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.