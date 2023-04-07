Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $681.75

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $681.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.08) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 840 ($10.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 780 ($9.69) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

