Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

