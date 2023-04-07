YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ambev by 1,244.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

