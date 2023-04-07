YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $106.72 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

