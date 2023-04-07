YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

