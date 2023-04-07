YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.