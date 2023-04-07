Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,463 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

