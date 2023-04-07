YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $147.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

