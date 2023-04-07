Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $101.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

