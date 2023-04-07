YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

