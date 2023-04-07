Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 12,005 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

