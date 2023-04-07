YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,416 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.87 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

