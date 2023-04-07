AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $18,175,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $16,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.