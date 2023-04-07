Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 127.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 43.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $198,814. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.