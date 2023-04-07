Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,496 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $3.89 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $556.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $297,873.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,200 shares of company stock worth $435,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

